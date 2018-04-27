RIL Q4 net profit jumps 17.3 pc to Rs 9,435 cr

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Reliance Industries today reported a 17.3 per cent jump in its fourth quarter net profit on the back of robust petrochemical margins and upstart telecom arm Jios maiden profits.

Its net profit of Rs 9,435 crore, or Rs 15.9 per share, in January-March was 17.3 per cent higher than Rs 8,046 crore, or Rs 13.6 a share, posted in the same period a year ago.

On a sequential basis, the companys net profit rise was only 0.1 per cent, RIL said in a statement.

The company, however, reported a record net profit of Rs 36,075 crore for the 2017-18 fiscal, up 20.6 per cent.

The firms telecom arm, Jio, reported a net profit of Rs 510 crore (on a quarterly basis) in the fourth quarter on a revenue of Rs 7,128 crore. PTI ANZ MKJ MKJ