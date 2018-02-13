RIL seeks AP support to set up submarine cable landing station

in Vizag

Amaravati, Feb 13 (PTI) Mukesh Ambani-headed Reliance Industries (RIL) has sought the Andhra Pradesh governments support for setting up an international submarine cable landing station (CLS) at Visakhapatnam, an official said today.

Ambani mooted the proposal for setting up the CLS during his two-hour meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat here tonight.

The CLS will connect the east coast to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Myanmar, south-east Asia and onwards.

No further details of the proposed project were revealed because of "strategic reasons", the official said.

RIL has also proposed to set up state-of-the-art telecom and information technology infrastructure on a 10-acre site "to propel AP into a data superpower", he said.

The Indian industry behemoth has also come forward to set up an electronic manufacturing cluster on a 150-acre site near Tirupati to produce mobile and electronic set-top boxes.

"Besides this, Reliance proposed to promote clusters of educational institutions like ITIs and diploma colleges in the vicinity to create employment right after education. "Reliance will also develop a workmen housing corridor in the vicinity of Tirupati Growth Corridor. Financial aspects of these projects have not been disclosed yet," a senior official present at the meeting said.

Reliance will also set up a 150 MW solar power plant and data centre on its own site near Samalkot in East Godavari district.

After the meeting, Naidu drove Ambani to his riverfront residence at Undavalli and hosted dinner. PTI DBV NSK