RIL shares gain over 3 pc ahead of Q4 earnings

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd gained over 3 per cent Thursday ahead of its fourth quarter earnings to be announced later in the day. The scrip of the company rose by 2.79 per cent to settle at Rs 1,382.90 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 3 per cent to Rs 1,387. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares jumped 3.14 per cent to close at Rs 1,386.05 apiece. On the traded volume, 9.24 lakh shares were trade on the BSE and over one crore shares on the NSE during the day. The company is the most-valued firm in the country with a market valuation of Rs 8,76,585.81 crore on the BSE. The stock was the biggest gainer on both the BSE and the NSE. "A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019, to consider and approve standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2019, and to consider and recommend dividend on equity shares," the company had said in a filing to the BSE on April 11. PTI SUM HRS