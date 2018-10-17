RIL shares rise 1.5% ahead of Sep quarter earnings

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Shares of Reliance Industries rose 1.5 per cent Wednesday ahead of its September quarter results to be announced later in the day.The scrip of RIL gained 1.48 per cent to Rs 1,180.95 on BSE. At NSE, shares of the energy major went up 1.33 per cent to Rs 1,179.35."A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled for Wednesday, October 17, 2018, to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter/ half year ended September 30, 2018," Reliance Industries had said in a filing to BSE on October 10. PTI SUM ANUANU