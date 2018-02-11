RInfra bags Rs 567 cr NTPC order In Haryana

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Leading EPC player Reliance Infrastructure has bagged a Rs 567 crore order from the state-run power major National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to build a flue gas Desulphurisation (FGD) plant at its 1500 MW (3 x 500 MW) power plant at Jhajjar in Haryana.

The scope of the work includes design, engineering, manufacture, erection and civil work, as well as testing and commissioning of the FGD system.

The Anil Ambani-run companys EPC division had earlier emerged as L1 bidder amidst competition against leading EPC players including BHEL, L&T, and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power system.

The overall schedule for the project is 20 months from the date of the letter and will of approval being delivered for the first unit, with three months additional time each for the two subsequent units, the company said in a statement today.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has identified about 300 operational units, totalling about 120 GW wherein FGD has to be installed in phased manner by 2022. This would entail an investment of about Rs 50,000 crore. The FGD installation helps reduce pollution from Thermal power plants.

On winning the contract, RInfra EPC division head Arun Gupta said, "Winning this FGD project further strengthens our ability to lead in environment pollution control technologies and works. We are well positioned in the emerging FGD market and poised to garner a sizeable market share".

RInfra EPCs current order book stands at over Rs 12,000 crore.

Gupta said the company is pursuing project opportunities worth over Rs 1 trillion this financial year in the EPC space.

It has been shortlisted for some prestigious projects like the Bandra-Versova Sea Link, Mumbai Coastal Road, and the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway. RInfra EPC has earlier executed large-scale projects worth Rs. 33,000 crore including the ultra mega power project of 3,960 MW at Sasan in Madhya Pradesh.

Reliance EPC is part of Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra), which has a consolidated turnover of Rs 19,002 crore, and business interests spanning diverse infrastructure segments such as Roads & Highways, Railways & Metros, Mega Civil projects, Water & Marine, Renewable in addition to Power projects.

RInfra has a project portfolio of 1,000 km of roads, 140 MW of solar power, 4,000 km of transmission lines and 9,000 MW of thermal power.

The division offers a single point solution for execution of projects from "Concept to Commissioning" including project development, project engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning for clients. On-time project delivery and cost efficiency coupled with an uncompromising commitment to quality form the cornerstones of the business.

With over eight decades of experience in project execution and delivery, RInfra has been successfully partnering with the nation to offer innovative, quality and on-time execution of complex mega infrastructure projects across diverse sectors and geographies.

Reliance Infrastructures EPC business is certified for ISO 9001:2000 by BVQI and also for Integrated Management System (IMS) covering Environmental Management System (ISO 14001) and Occupational Health and Safety Management (OHSAS 18001). PTI BEN NSK