RInfra bags Rs 567-cr order from NTPC

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) today said it has won a Rs 567-crore order from state-owned NTPC for Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) works at the latters 3x500 MW power plant in Jhajjar, Haryana.

FGD method is used to remove sulfur dioxide from exhaust flue gases of fossil-fuel power plants.

RInfra EPC has received the letter of approval (LoA) from NTPC for FGD works of its 3x500 MW power plant in Jhajjar, the company said in a statement.

EPC division of RInfra had earlier emerged as L1 bidder amidst competition against leading EPC players including BHEL, L&T, and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power system.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacture, transportation to site, erection and civil work, and testing and commissioning of complete FGD system.

"Our strong credentials in FGD works are borne out by the system installed by us at Dahanu power plant long back in compliance with the statutory guidelines of the tate Pollution Control Board to reduce SO2 emissions," the company said.

It further said that overall schedule for project is 20 months from the date of LoA for the first unit, with three months additional time each for the two subsequent units. PTI PRJ MKJ