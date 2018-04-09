RInfra wins Rs 1,081 cr contract for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Proj

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) today said it has won a Rs 1,081 crore contract from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) for works pertaining to two units of the Kudankulam project in Tamil Nadu.

The company said its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) division has won the contract amidst competition from leading players like BHEL, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Projects and BGR.

RInfra said in a BSE filing that it has received the purchase order of Rs 1,081 crore for Common Services System, Structure & Components (SSC) package and allied civil works of Unit -3 and 4 of the project at Tirunelveli District.

The contract entails design, engineering, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of SSC package and allied civil works on EPC basis.

The project is to be commissioned in 56 months, the company said, adding that the contract value is inclusive of taxes and duties and also contains imported component of USD 23.2 million.

RInfra said it is targeting EPC opportunities worth Rs 2 lakh crore and increase the order book to Rs 50,000 crore by 2018-19.

Arun Gupta, CEO of RInfra EPC, said: "This is an extremely prestigious and important project for us. It will give us an opportunity to showcase our expertise in design, construction and project management of power projects. We are confident of delivering the project on time and with international quality standards." PTI NAM SA