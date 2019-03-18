Ringo Starr working on new album

Los Angeles, Mar 18 (PTI) Beatles legend Ringo Starr is working on a new studio album.According to Billboard, the first clue to the new album came March 14 when Starr's recording engineer Bruce Sugar posted a picture of himself with Ringo and All-Starr Band guitarist Steve Lukather on Facebook with the caption, "Another great day in the Studio..."The Beatles drummer tweeted the same day: "In the studio again with the great Steve Lukather what a guy. Peace and Love."A representative for Starr, 78, confirmed the news Sunday."He has been working on a new record for a few months. There's no word on when it will be released," the rep said in an email response.Starr's most recent album, 'Give More Love', released in 2017. PTI RDSRDS