RINL eyes Rs 25,000-cr turnover in FY 2019-20

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) State-run steel producer RINL Wednesday said it is targeting a turnover of Rs 25,000 crore in the ongoing financial year, compared to Rs 20,844 crore in 2018-19."RINL is targeting to achieve a sales turn over of Rs 25,000 crore and a saleable steel production of 5.8 million tonne during FY 2019-20," Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) P K Rath said in a statement. RINL has taken several customer-friendly policies and impetus is being given to production of value added steel during the current year, he added."The customers had also played a vital role in achieving... highest sales turn over of Rs 20,844 crores during FY 2018-19," P Raychaudhury, Director (Commercial) RINL said.Raychaudhury further said RINL is continuously in touch with customers to strengthen the bond with them."The focus would be given to set up a special agency to sort out the issues, maximum usage of stockyards, improvisation of handling facility and safety of the workers in the stockyards etc during the current year," he said.RINL produces special steel, including wire rod coils, rounds and billets of different grade and dimensions. PTI ABI ABM