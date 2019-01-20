RINL unit to start production of forged wheels soon

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Production of forged wheels at RINL unit in Rae Bareli will begin soon, Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh has said.The expected date of commissioning was September 2019, according to a steel ministry official."Production will begin maximum within one and a half months at the RINL plant in Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh)," Singh said.The production capacity of the plant is 1 lakh pieces of forged wheels per annum.The capacity will be expanded to two lakh pieces per annum, the official noted.Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, is a Navaratna PSE under the steel ministry.Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is also known as Vizag steel. It is the first shore-based integrated steel plant in the country. PTI ABI BALBAL