'Rinzin Dwar' inaugurated in HP's Shimla district

Shimla, Apr 4 (PTI) Army's Western Command chief Thursday inaugurated the entrance to Pirthi Military station, named after a slain Army officer, in Shimla district, a defence spokesperson said.'Rinzin Dwar' at Averipatti in Rampur is named after late Sub Rinzin Dorje of Dogra Scouts. He was an accomplished mountaineer who summited Mt Everest and several other prominent peaks, the spokesperson said.The officer had succumbed to injuries in an avalanche while attempting to scale Mt Nun Kun in 2018, the spokesperson said.On the occasion, Lt Gen Surinder Singh, the general officer commanding-in-chief (GOC-in-C) of the Western Command, honoured Dorje's wife, Kaljang Dolma, and assured her of all support from the Army fraternity.Lt Gen Singh also inaugurated Averipatti bridge on the Satluj river constructed by 759 BRTF under 'Project Deepak', the spokesperson said.Averipatti is a class 70 bridge spanning 150 metres and connects Prithi Military Station to NH-05, providing a shorter access to the location, he added. PTI DJI AD DPB