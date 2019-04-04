Riots inside central jail in Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 4 (PTI) Riots broke Thursday evening inside a high security central jail here after rumours started floating that some inmates were being shifted out of the Kashmir valley, officials said.The inmates burnt a temporary shelter and tried to come to the outer cordon of the jail located in the downtown area of the city, they said.Senior police officers and additional companies of the CRPF were rushed to the jail to bring the situation under control, the officials added. PTI SKL IJT