RISC, MQDC, GC, Carpet Maker team up to organize UPCYCLING FOR A BETTER WORLD 2019 in Thailand

"Sustainnovation" provides the core upcycling visionBANGKOK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research & Innovation for Sustainability Center (RISC) and Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) join hands with PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC) and The Carpet Maker to organize "UPCYCLING FOR A BETTER WORLD 2019", a spectacular showcase of upcycling design projects, developments, and innovations destined to transform unwanted materials into valuable items fit for everyday household use.As an organizing partner, MQDC is committed to creating and developing innovative ideas through collaborations within and outside Thailand -- all under the vision of Sustainnovation. This involves searching for innovative ideas for sustainability at every MQDC property development, taking into account everything from construction efficiency to eliminate waste and the ongoing use of resources in accordance with the circular economy. Like MQDC, GC has adapted the concept of the circular economy to encourage all sectors to embrace GC Circular Living.Upcycling projects on display at the show include the world debut of hand-woven carpets made from discarded plastic bottles from the sea. Additionally, there will be a seminar on "Upcycling for a Better World" with speakers from all sectors that play an important role in driving the upcycling trend, from waste management and environmental conservation to the promotion of the real-world use of upcycled products."For years, we have been trying to find more sophisticated models of building that allow for waste reduction in every project without compromising our quality excellence. Finally, after learning more about upcycling from a research team at RISC, MQDC started to work with partners to develop innovative upcycled materials for different uses in our projects. Some of them are paving blocks and road paving slabs, which are made from discarded plastics and with a weight-bearing capacity and durability equivalent to that of today's typical paving bricks or blocks. It is the first time in Thailand for the property development sector to employ upcycled materials in construction projects. Also, we are in the process of expanding the use of upcycled plastics as a component in other building materials. This is an exciting new chapter for the construction industry, and we believe it will help the industry grow while helping create a better environment," said Mr.Visit Malaisirirat, CEO of Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited."As a research agency focusing on sustainable development and environmental preservation, RISC has a dedicated team of specialist researchers ready to share knowledge on this matter. Therefore, we are partnering to invent and develop guidelines and more effective methods for waste handling through innovations and technologies to minimize waste and create value from discarded materials in various forms," said Assoc. Prof. Dr. Singh Intrachooto, Chief Adviser of Research & Innovation for Sustainability Center (RISC).