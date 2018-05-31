Rise in demand lifts nickel futures

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Amid pick-up in demand at the domestic spot market, nickel prices moved up 0.32 per cent to Rs 1,020.40 per kg in futures trade today as participants built up fresh positions.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in June rose by Rs 3.30, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 1,020.40 per kg in a business turnover of 196 lots.

On similar lines, the metal for delivery in May contracts gained Rs 3, or 0.30 per cent, to Rs 1,016.40 per kg in 451 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built up by participants following pick up in demand from alloy-makers in the physical markets led to the rise in nickel futures. PTI SUN KPS ANS ANS