Rise in demand lifts refined soya oil futures

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices rose 0.09 per cent to Rs 722.2 per 10 kg in futures trade Friday amid pick-up in domestic demand at the spot market on restricted arrivals from producing regions. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in June contracts rose by 65 paise, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 722.2 per 10 kg with an open interest of 28,300 lots. Similarly, the oil for delivery in July contracts traded higher by 60 paise, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 715.2 per 10 kg in 28,300 lots. Analysts said fresh positions created by traders following pick-up in demand in the physical market against restricted supplies from growing regions mainly led to an upward trend in refined soya oil prices. PTI ADI SHWSHW