Rise in demand lifts refined soya oil futures

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices went up by 0.66 per cent to Rs 746 per 10 kg in futures trade Thursday amid pick-up in domestic demand at the spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in June rose by Rs 4.9, or 0.66 per cent, to Rs 746 per 10 kg with an open interest of 39,650 lots. Similarly, the oil for delivery in July traded higher by Rs 4.5, or 0.62 per cent, at Rs 734.5 per 10 kg in 18,620 lots. Analysts said fresh positions created by traders, following pick-up in demand in the physical market against restricted supplies from growing regions, led to the upward trend in refined soya oil prices in futures trade. PTI ADI RVKRVK