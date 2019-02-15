Rise in demand lifts refined soya oil futures by 0.02 pc

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices went up by 0.02 per cent to Rs 760.4 per 10 kg in futures trade Friday as participants built up fresh positions amid pick up in domestic demand at the spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in March rose by 15 paisa, or 0.02 per cent, to Rs 760.4 per 10 kg with an open interest of 35,530 lots. Similarly, the oil for delivery in April traded higher by 3 paisa, or 0.02 per cent, at Rs 751.45 per 10 kg in 10,390 lots. Analysts said fresh positions created by traders following pick up in demand in the physical market against restricted supplies from growing regions led to an upward trend in refined soya oil prices in futures trade. PTI ADI RVKRVK