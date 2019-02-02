Rishi Kumar Shukla appointed CBI director

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Former Madhya Pradesh Police chief Rishi Kumar Shukla was on Saturday appointed CBI director for a fixed tenure of two years, according to an order issued by the personnel ministry.The 1983-batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre is at present chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation.He succeeds Alok Kumar Verma, who was on January 10 removed from the post. PTI AKV ABS NSD SNE