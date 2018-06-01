Rising demand lifts chana futures

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Chana prices rose 1.05 per cent to Rs 3,545 per quintal in futures trade today as participants created fresh positions amid rising demand from dal mills at the spot market.

Besides, tight stock positions following drop in arrivals from producing regions also fuelled the uptrend.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for this month is trading Rs 37 a quintal or 1.05 per cent higher at Rs 3,545 per quintal, with an open interest of 86,520 lots.

Likewise, the commodity for delivery in July gained Rs 35, or 0.98 per cent, to Rs 3,580 per quintal in 48,130 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in chana prices to surging demand at the spot market against restricted supplies from producing regions. PTI DPL SUN SHW SHW ANU ANU