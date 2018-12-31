Rising demand lifts chana futures by 0.64 pc

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Chana prices edged higher by 0.64 per cent to Rs 4,536 per quintal in futures trade Monday as participants expanded positions amid rising demand in the spot market.At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in April was trading higher by Rs 29, or 0.64 per cent, to Rs 4,536 per quintal with an open interest of 16,610 lots.On similar lines, the commodity for delivery in May was trading higher by Rs 41, or 0.91 per cent, to Rs 4,561 per quintal in 2,770 lots.Analysts said widening of positions by traders following rising demand in the spot market against restricted supplies from producing regions mainly led to the rise in chana prices at futures trade here. PTI ADI BALBAL