Rising demand lifts chana futures by 1.43 per cent

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Chana prices went up by 1.43 per cent to Rs 4,678 per quintal in futures trade Monday as participants expanded their positions, driven by rising demand in the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in July was trading higher by Rs 66, or 1.43 per cent, at Rs 4,678 per quintal with an open interest of 1,38,180 lots. Similarly, chana for delivery in August was trading higher by Rs 64, or 1.36 per cent, at Rs 4,786 per quintal with an open interest of 14,310 lots. Analysts said widening of positions by traders, following rising demand in the spot market against restricted supplies from producing regions, mainly led to the rise in prices. PTI ADI RVKRVK