Rising demand lifts chana futures by 1.63%

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Chana prices moved up by 1.63 per cent to Rs 3,788 per quintal in futures trade today as participants raised bets, driven by increase in demand from dal mills at the spot market.

Besides, tight stock positions following a drop in arrivals from producing regions, fuelled the uptrend.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in April contracts was trading higher by Rs 61, or 1.63 per cent, to Rs 3,788 per quintal with an open interest of 61,710 lots.

Likewise, the commodity for delivery in May contracts gained Rs 47, or 1.25 per cent, to Rs 3,805 per quintal in 41,510 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in chana prices to surging demand at the spot market against restricted supplies from producing regions. PTI DPL KPS ANS ANS