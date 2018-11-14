Rising demand lifts chana futures by 2%

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Chana prices went up by 2 per cent to Rs 4,641 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday after participants created speculative positions, driven by rising demand at the spot market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, Chana for November moved up by Rs 91, or 2 per cent, to trade at Rs 4,641 per quintal with an open interest of 2,990 lots. On similar lines, the commodity for December was up by Rs 32, or 0.70 per cent, at Rs 4,579 per quintal in 40,670 lots. Analysts said, widening of positions by traders following pick-up in demand against restricted supplies mainly led to rise in the prices. PTI SUN SHWSHW