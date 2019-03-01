Rising demand lifts crude palm oil by 0.49%

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Crude palm oil prices were up by 0.49 per cent to Rs 554 per 10 kgs in futures trading Friday as traders created fresh positions, supported by pick up in demand at the spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude palm oil for delivery in March contract rose by Rs 2.70, or 0.49 per cent, to Rs 554 per 10 kgs in a business turnover of 185 lots. Analysts said fresh positions built up by participants on the back of rise in demand in the physical market against restricted supplies from producing regions, influenced crude palm oil prices in futures trade. PTI SUN ADIADI