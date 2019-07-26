Rising Star Corps celebrates 20th Kargil Divas in HP

Shimla, Jul 26 (PTI) The Rising Star Corps Friday celebrated 20th Kargil Divas at Yol Cantonment in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, a defence spokesperson said. A wreath-laying ceremony was organised to pay tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives while protecting the country in the Kargil war 20 years ago. Painting and debate competitions on the Kargil Vijay Divas theme were held in various Army schools, the spokesperson said. At Yol cantonment, Subedar Major and Honorary Captain Bana Singh, who is also the recipient of Param Vir Chakra, delivered a motivational speech. The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after the Indian soldiers pushed back the Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry. PTI DJI SNESNE