Rising tension can lead to serious consequences; India, Pak should exercise utmost restraint: EU

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The European Union Wednesday said rising tension between India and Pakistan has the potential to lead to "dangerous consequences" for the two countries and the wider region and called for utmost restraint, even as it emphasised that "terrorism can never be justified".European Union Commission Vice President Federica Mogherini said in a statement, "Following the recent terrorist attack in Pulwama, tensions along the 'Line of Control' between India and Pakistan have escalated militarily during the last days. This has the potential to lead to serious and dangerous consequences for the two countries and the wider region."She said she spoke with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi a few days ago and emphasised the need to address terrorism, including clear and targeted actions related to all forms of terrorist activity."Terrorism can never be justified," she said.On Wednesday, an IAF pilot was in Pakistani custody and a Pakistani fighter jet was shot down as fears of war darkened India-Pakistan relations with the Air Force repulsing retaliatory attacks from the western neighbour. Mogherini, who is also the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said the EU expects both countries to "now exercise utmost restraint" and avoid any further escalation. "To this end, the resumption of diplomatic contacts at political level and implementation of urgent measures by both sides is vital," she said.She emphasised that the EU will remain in contact with both countries and will continue to closely monitor the situation. PTI DSP TIRTIR