Rita Moreno to be honoured with Peabody Career Achievement award

Los Angeles, Mar 29 (PTI) Veteran actor Rita Moreno is set to receive 2019 Peabody Career Achievement honour.Moreno will be bestowed with the honour on May 18 at a gala event at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, reported Deadline.The Peabody Career Achievement Award is for individuals whose work and commitment to electronic media has left an indelible mark on the field."Rita Moreno is a unique talent who has not only broken barriers, but whose career continues to thrive six-plus decades after her acting debut. "We are delighted to celebrate her many contributions to entertainment and media, as well as her passion for children's programming and important social issues," said Jeffrey P Jones, executive director of Peabody.The 87-year-old actor will add the honour to her long list of awards, including an Oscar, a Tony, two Emmys and a Grammy. She is one of the 15 people to win the coveted EGOT quartet of elite awards. In addition to starring in live productions on Broadway and London's West End, Moreno has appeared in more than 40 feature films and a number of television shows. Her film credits include 1961's "West Side Story", "The Ritz", "Age Isn't Everything", "I Like It Like That" and "Slums of Beverly Hills".Moreno most recently starred as Lydia on Netflix's "One Day at a Time" and will next appear in and executive produce Steven Spielberg's remake of "West Side Story". PTI SHD