Rita Ora, Kygo collaborate for 'Detective Pikachu' soundtrack

Los Angeles, Apr 20 (PTI) Rita Ora and Kygo have joined forces for a song on the soundtrack of the new Pokemon movie, "Detective Pikachu".Titled "Carry On", the number is "the only song" on the upcoming film's score.Ora took to Twitter Friday to make the announcement."Thank you so much to the incredible director Rob Letterman for trusting us with this song and giving us the freedom to create for this amazing film (and giving me a little cameo in it!) #DetectivePikachu movie out May 10!"It's so amazing to see @Pokemon come to life on the big screen and I cant even tell you how magical it feels to be a part of this beautiful world you've created," the singer wrote.Kygo said, as a Pokemon fan, he was excited to share the song with his admirers and followers."Growing up I was a huge fan of Pokemon, and it was a big part of my childhood. I'm very excited to announce the official Detective Pikachu Soundtrack 'Carry On' together with @ritaora! Out now!" the record producer tweeted.The story of "Detective Pikachu" revolves around Tim, a teenager, played by Justice Smith, who teams up with Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds) in order to find his kidnapped father (Paul Kitson).Ken Watanabe, Kathryn Newton, Karan Soni, Omar Chaparro and Chris Geere also star. PTI RDSRDS