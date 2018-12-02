Riteish, Genelia reunite for a song in 'Mauli'

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Riteish Deshmukh is set to reunite with his actor wife Genelia D'Souza for a special song for his upcoming Marathi film "Mauli". According to a press release, after a gap of four years, Riteish and Genelia will be seen in a special Holi festival song in their home production venture "Mauli".Titled 'Surf Laavun Dhuvun Tak', the song is an out and out fun number keeping with the spirit of the Holi festival. The song will be releasing today. The duo had done a Holi song four years ago for Riteish's debut Marathi film "Lai Bhaari". "I dont want to leave any opportunity to work with Genelia. I have actually forced her to do the song. Its a great dance number by Ajay-Atul. Hopefully the audience enjoys it as much as we did," Riteish said in a statement here. The film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, also stars Saiyami Kher. Produced by Jio Studios, Mumbai Film Company and Hindustan Talkies, "Mauli" will be seen taking over the silver screen on December 14. PTI KKP SHDSHD