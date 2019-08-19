Ritesh Batra to direct web series on Indira Gandhi

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Ritesh Batra of "The Lunch Box" and "Photograph" fame will be directing Vidya Balan's debut web-series on Indira Gandhi.Vidya has bought the rights to Sagarika Ghose's book "Indira: India's Most Powerful Prime Minister" on which the series will be based."Ritesh is directing the series," a source close to the development said.Vidya, who was seen in the recently released film "Mission Mangal", had earlier told PTI in an interview, the project has been under development for a while courtesy its subject. "I am doing a web series and it is my debut, Ronnie Screwvala is producing it. It is taking a long time to put it together as there is so much material. "The web series requires a lot of work. So it is taking time but let's see. I hope it doesn't take longer," the actor had said. PTI KKP RDS SHDSHD