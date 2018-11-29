Ritesh Batra's next 'Photograph' to be screened at Sundance Film Festival

Los Angeles, Nov 29 (PTI) Ritesh Batra's next directorial "Photograph" is set to have its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.The director shared news on Twitter about the film's presence at the prestigious film festival. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra, the film is amongst the 112 selected movies that are set to be screened."Just in: #PhotographMovie to Premiere @sundancefest 2019! @Nawazuddin_S @sanyamalhotra07 @AmazonStudios.... Excited to share! See you there!" he wrote.The official logline of the film reads: Two lives intersect in Mumbai and go along together. A struggling street photographer, pressured to marry by his grandmother, convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancee. The pair develops a connection that transforms them in ways that they could not expect.Batra is best known for directing critically-acclaimed film "The Lunchbox" which featured Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead. The 2019 edition of Sundance Film Festival will be held at Park City, Utah in the US from January 24 to February 3, 2019. PTI RB RB BKBK