Ritesh Batra's next 'Photograph' to release in March

Los Angeles, Jan 22 (PTI) Filmmaker Ritesh Batra's next directorial venture "Photograph", featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra in lead, will release in India on March 8.The film will have its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, which will be held at Park City, Utah in the US from January 24 to February 3, 2019.Batra announced the release date on Twitter. "The story begins... #PhotographMovie. Releases in cinemas in India on 8th March, 2019," he tweeted. The story follows a struggling street photographer, pressured to marry by his grandmother. He convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancee and the pair develops a connection that transforms them in ways that they could not expect.Batra is best known for directing critically-acclaimed film "The Lunchbox" which featured Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin.