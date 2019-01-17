scorecardresearch
Rival factions scuffle at Congress office in Shimla

Shimla, Jan 17 (PTI) Supporters from two rival Congress factions Thursday scuffled at the headquarters of the partys Himachal Pradesh unit shortly after a new state-level president assumed charge, party members said. The brawl took place a little after a public meeting to mark the appointment of Kuldeep Rathore as the new Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president, according to eyewitnesses. The fight took place at the Congress Bhawan between the supporters of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and the outgoing Himachal Pradesh Congress president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. PTI DJI ASHASHASH

