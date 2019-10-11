Rival groups of inmates clash in Gorakhpur district jail

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) Two rival groups of prisoners clashed inside the Gorakhpur district jail on Friday, in a fight that officials said was triggered over the food served there.Other versions of the prison violence said the inmates had clashed with some jail personnel in retaliation of an incident on Thursday, when two prisoners were allegedly thrashed.But officials did not confirm this version. It was also not immediately known if anybody was seriously hurt in the Friday morning fracas.Officials said the situation was soon brought under control at the jail.ADM City, Rakesh Kumar Srivastav, who rushed to the spot, said, "There was a tussle between two inmates over food. While one was complaining about the bad quality of food, the other pointed out that it was cooked by jail inmates themselves." Later, other inmates joined in by siding on either sides and clashed with each other, he added.Things have been sorted out and cooking in the jail has resumed. Everything is normal and police force is returning from jail, the ADM said.According to District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan, two rival gangs of jail inmates clashed in and when some jail constables tried to sort out the issue they also faced their wrath.However, things have been sorted out. Jail inmates have some demands and they are giving them in writing, he said.Soon after the news of clash in the jail, heavy force was rushed to the jail.There was some protest and demonstration due to some demands of the inmates. ADM city and other officials are there and things have been sorted out, SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta said.According to jail sources, trouble started on Thursday night when two inmates were beaten up by a police officer.The duo of barrack number 1 had some quarrel while returning from court on Thursday and later in the night, a police officer had thrashed them, sources said.The jail inmates retaliated by beating the jail constables and deputy jailer, they said. PTI COR SAB RHL