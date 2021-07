Riyadh, Apr 22 (AFP) Riyadh is committed to "stablise" the oil market after a US decision to end sanction exemptions for Iran's customers, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said Monday. "The kingdom reaffirms its longstanding policy, which seeks to stablise the markets at all time," he said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency. (AFP) SMJSMJ