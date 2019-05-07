Riz Ahmed shares brother's account about his brush with racism

London, May 7 (PTI) Actor Riz Ahmed on Tuesday shared an account highlighting the racism his brother faced on a recent trip to Australia.The Pakistani-British actor took to Twitter to give an insight into the "everyday racism" his brother, Kamran Ahmed, a psychiatrist, encountered at airport security.Riz retweeted Kamran's post which read, "Man behind me: Hurry up! We can't wait all day. Me (going fast as others): I can't go faster, learn some manners. "Man: I'm an English gentleman, we invented manners. Me: I'm English too, that's got... Man (sarcastic): Really? #racism rears its ugly head again.""The Night Of" star captioned the tweet, saying "My brother is a psychiatrist writing on mental health, music, racism... landed in Australia and this is what happens to him. Just another example of #everydayracism." PTI RDS BKBK