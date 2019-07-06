RJ arrested for killing man in hit-and-run case in Lutyens' Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) A 35-year-old radio jockey was arrested on Saturday in connection with an alleged hit-and-run case in which a man had died last week, police said. The accused, Ankit Gulati, a resident of East Patel Nagar, was arrested from his residence, they said. Gulati, who works at a private radio station, had allegedly ramped his SUV into a scooter near Le Meridian Hotel on Raisina Road in Lutyens' Delhi on June 30, killing 37-year-old Dhiraj, the police said. "During investigation, police identified the car after scanning CCTV footage. Later, they got details of the owner of the vehicle and arrested Gulati," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma. During interrogation, Gulati said that on June 29, he met his friends at Rajender Nagar and went to a club in Nehru Place around 12:30 am where they consumed alcohol, Verma said. Thereafter, they reached another club in Chanakyapuri around 2:30 am and consumed more alcohol, the police said. He left the club at 5:15 am and was going towards Connaught Place when the accident took place, the DCP said. Gulati confessed that he was watching videos on phone while driving and could not see the victim on his scooter, they said. After the accident, he fled from the spot and reached his home. He sent his car for repairing at a workshop on July 1, the police said, adding that the vehicle has been recovered from the workshop. PTI NIT SMN