RJ cabinet: Zahida Khan's supporters burnt tyres in Bharatpur for not making her minister

Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) Supporters of Congress legislator Zahida Khan raised slogans and burnt tyres in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district for not being inducted in the council of ministers of Congress government expanded Monday, police said. Khan is the MLA from Kaman constituency in Bharatpur district.Agitated with not giving a chance in the council of ministers, Khans' supporters raised anti-Ashok Gehlot slogans in Kosi Chouraha, Angrawali and Udaka areas and burnt tyres, SHO Kama police station Prabhati Lal said. He said that no FIR was registered in the matter. Khan had held ministerial portfolio in previous Congress government and supporters were miffed for not giving her chance this time. A week after he has taken oath as chief minister and Sachin Pilot as his deputy, Ashok Gehlot Monday expanded his council of ministers with as many as 23 ministers - 13 cabinet and 10 ministers of state. The cabinet includes one woman, Mamta Bhupesh, and a Muslim face, Saleh Mohammad. With today's expansion, the present strength of the council of ministers in the state, including the chief minister and deputy chief minister, stands at 25 and can go up to a maximum of 30. Out of the 199 seats for which elections were held on December 7, the Congress won 99 seats and its ally RLD one seat, giving the alliance a comfortable majority to form the government. The election to Alwar's Ramgarh seat was cancelled due to the death of the BSP candidate.PTI AG SDA RCJ