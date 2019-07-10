RJ: Cong says budget 'inclusive', BJP terms it disappointing

Jaipur, Jul 10 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Wednesday said the the budget presented by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is "inclusive" as it has initiatives for every section, while the opposition BJP termed it as disappointing and claimed schemes started under its rule have only been renamed by the government.The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said that weaker sections of the society were prioritised by the government in the budget and the policy for small industries will also push new businesses. The budget is dedicated to inclusive growth of the state and announcements for all sections have been made... keeping farmers, women, youths and other sections of society at the centre, Congress' state unit president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said. He said they have stopped the "financial mismanagement of the previous BJP government" which had harmed the state, and were implementing schemes in public interest. Pilot also highlighted budget proposals on farmers welfare fund, promotion of solar and wind energy among others. Government chief whip Mahesh Joshi said that it was progressive budget, and will provide relief to people of the state. "The budget was also dedicated to the principles of Mahatma Gandhi," he said. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said that the state government, which recently increased VAT on petrol and diesel, has now hiked VAT on natural gas from 5.5 per cent to 10 per cent in the budget. These two decisions will put a burden of nearly Rs. 10,000 crore on people, he said. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje alleged that the Congress government did nothing but rename the schemes initiated by her former government. She said that the government changed the name of 'Gramin Gaurav Path' to 'Vikas Path', 'CM Jal Swavalamban Abhiyan' was changed to 'Rajiv Gandhi Jal Sanchayan Yojna', and 'Kisan Rahat Ayog' was renamed as 'Krishak Kalyan Kosh' in the budget. Raje also said that the scheme of 'Ambedkar Bhawan' in local bodies was of the previous BJP government. This shows that our schemes were good and the present government had to continue them, Raje said. BJP's former state president Arun Chaturvedi said that the budget was disappointing as it had no mention of complete loan waiver for farmers and unemployment allowances for youths. He said that women were neglected in the budget and youths were also betrayed. Former state president of BJP Ashok Parnami said that the budget will disrupt the development in the state. He alleged that the chief minister was shifting the blame for his "financial incompetency" on the previous government. It appears a bundle of announcements only, he said. CII Rajasthan's chairman Anand Mishra said that the budget is a roadmap for economic growth of the state. Rajasthan Khadya Padarth Vyapar Sangh said that the budget provisions will push investment in the state and food processing units will be opened. PTI SDAThe Rajasthan government announced a Rs 1,000-crore farmer welfare fund, a Rs 5,200-crore dedicated feeder to ensure regular supply to farmers and other schemes for green energy, irrigation and health sectors in the state budget presented on Wednesday. The chief minister also announced a scheme for the promotion of small industries and 'Rajasthan M-sand policy-2019' for the promotion of the use of manufactured sand. He presented the budget with estimated fiscal deficit of Rs 32,678.34 crore, which is 3.19 per cent of GSDP, for the year 2019-20, while the estimated revenue receipt for 2019-20 is Rs 1,64,004.64 crore. PTI SDA RTRT