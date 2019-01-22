scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

RJ govt to prepare policy on cow conservation: Minister

Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) The Congress government in Rajasthan will prepare a policy on cow conservation, Gaupalan and Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya informed the state assembly on Tuesday.He said a state-level convention of organisations and institutions, working for cow conservation, will be conducted soon and a policy will be prepared in their consultation.Replying to a question, the minister said the government was concerned about the conservation of cows in the state, as the matter is related to farmers, people and care of bovines. The minister said a cow shelter will be started in Bhilwara on January 26, while a 'Nandi cow shelter' has been proposed in each district for keeping stray male bovines. PTI AG AD GVS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos