RJ govt to prepare policy on cow conservation: Minister

Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) The Congress government in Rajasthan will prepare a policy on cow conservation, Gaupalan and Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya informed the state assembly on Tuesday.He said a state-level convention of organisations and institutions, working for cow conservation, will be conducted soon and a policy will be prepared in their consultation.Replying to a question, the minister said the government was concerned about the conservation of cows in the state, as the matter is related to farmers, people and care of bovines. The minister said a cow shelter will be started in Bhilwara on January 26, while a 'Nandi cow shelter' has been proposed in each district for keeping stray male bovines. PTI AG AD GVS