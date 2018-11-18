RJ polls: Cong announces 10 new names in third list, leaves 5 seats for allies

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Congress released the list of its remaining candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly election on Sunday, declaring 11 new names and replacing three previously-declared nominees. It has left five seats for its allies.With this, the Congress and its allies have announced party-wise distribution on 199 seats out of the total 200 in the state for the December 7 election.The Congress had declared 152 candidates in its first list and 32 in the second list.And in the third list, it has named 10 new candidates and given five seats to allies.In the third list that came out a day before the last date of filing nominations, the Congress has fielded its sitting Alwar MP Karan Singh Yadav from Kishangarh Bas Assembly constituency.The party decided to field former PCC chief B D Kalla from Bikaner West. He replaces the already-declared candidate Yashpal Gehlot. From the Bikaner East Assembly seat, the party replaced Kanhayia Lal Jhawar with Yashpal Gehlot during the day but replaced him again with Jhawar later in the night. The party also replaced its candidate for Mavli seat and gave the ticket to Pushkar Lal Dangi in place of Lal Singh Jhala.The party has given two seats of Bharatpur and Malpura to Rashtriya Lok Dal candidates; one seat (Bali) to NCP; and Kushalgarh and Mundawar seats to Loktantrik Janata Dal of Sharad Yadav.The Congress also replaced its candidate from Keshoraipatan seat, where Rakesh Boyat replaces C L Premi, whose candidature was declared earlier. PTI SKC ABH AAR