RJ polls: Cong announces 10 new names in third list, leaves 5 seats for allies

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Congress released its third list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly election on Sunday, declaring 10 new names and replacing three previously-declared nominees. It has left five seats for its allies.With this, the Congress and its allies have announced party-wise distribution on 199 seats out of the total 200 in the state for the December 7 election.The Congress had declared 152 candidates in its first list and 32 in the second list.And in the third list, it has named 10 new candidates and given five seats to allies.Congress sources said the party is likely to give the remaining one seat to the Samajwadi Party.In the third list that came out a day before the last date of filing nominations, the Congress has fielded its sitting Alwar MP Karan Singh Yadav from Kishangarh Bas Assembly constituency.The party decided to field former PCC chief B D Kalla from Bikaner West. He replaces the already-declared candidate Yashpal Gehlot, who will now contest from Bikaner East Assembly seat, from where he replaces Kanhayia Lal Jhawar.The party has given two seats of Bharatpur and Malpura to Rashtriya Lok Dal candidates; one seat (Bali) to NCP; and Kushalgarh and Mundawar seats to Loktantrik Janata Dal of Sharad Yadav.The Congress also replaced its candidate from Keshoraipatan seat, where Rakesh Boyat replaces C L Premi, whose candidature was declared earlier. PTI SKC ABHABH