RJD MPs used indecent, unparliamentary language against me: Ram Vilas Paswan

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Lok Janshakti Party president and BJP ally Ram Vilas Paswan Friday accused RJD MPs Misa Bharti and Manoj Jha of using "indecent and unparliamentary" language against him during a debate in Parliament on the bill for reservation for the general category poor. "After I supported the bill, RJD MPs Misha Bharti and Manoj Jha used indecent and unparliamentary language against me during the debate in Rajya Sabha on January 9," Paswan said in a tweet. There was no immediate response from either of the two MPs of the Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal. Misa Bharti is the daughter of Lalu Prasad. Paswan also sought to corner the Congress, saying it on one hand supports the 10 per cent quota for the general category poor while on the other it has joined hands with RJD, which has vehemently opposed it. He also took a dig at the RJD, saying it is riding two horses at once by joining hands with the Congress in Bihar and with the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh. "People have to decide in the Lok Sabha polls whether they want a strong government or helpless government," he said. PTI KR SMN