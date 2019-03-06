RKEC Projects wins orders worth Rs 100 crore

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) RKEC Projects said Wednesday it has won projects worth Rs 100 crore including the implementation of the Smart City mission in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. "RKEC Projects...has bagged two orders this month under the implementation of Smart City mission in Tirupati with the total contract value of Rs 20.5 crore," the company said in a statement. In these two orders, the first contract is for rejuvenation of Vinayak Sagar lake (phase-II), which include its beautification, operation and maintenance work for 5 years, it said. The total value of work is Rs 8.32 crore. The second contract, the company said, is for design, execution, operation and maintenance of sports arena at Indira Maidan and Sri Srinivasa Sports Complex. The total value of this work is Rs 12.23 crore. The company has bagged both the orders with the consortium with Rapid Net Sports System. The company said in January 2019, it received an order for the construction of Berth and Approach Trestle for development of Barge/Vessel loading facility at Honnavar. The total contract value of this order was Rs 81.3 crore. G Radhakrishna, chairman and managing director, RKEC, said: "We are happy to receive the orders under the Smart City mission by the government...We are exploring and bidding for orders which can be viable for us and provide better margins. We are confident of getting more good orders in the coming period which would help us in increasing our profitability." RKEC Projects is a construction company specialised in the business of civil and defence construction such as construction of buildings, highways, marine works and bridges. PTI NAM HRS