RLD activists burn sugar cane crops; demand MSP, clearing of dues

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) Farmers led by local RLD leader Rajan Chawla reportedly burnt sugar cane crops in Dangrol village here in protest against the Uttar Pradesh government's "inability" to declare minimum support price of these crops and clear the dues of the farmers. The protestors staged the demonstration Saturday evening, Chawla said. The RLD leader said the BJP government in the state had failed to declare the minimum support price (MSP) of sugar cane crops despite the start of the crushing season. He also alleged that sugar mills had not yet cleared the dues of the farmers. PTI CORR SRY

