RLD chief files nomination from Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) RLD chief Choudhary Ajit Singh on Monday filed his nomination as the SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate from Muzaffarnagar for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. While former Union minister and sitting MP Sanjeev Balyan is the BJP contender, the Congress has not fielded any candidate from the seat. Meanwhile, Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) has fielded Ombir Singh from the constituency.District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey told reporters here security has been tightened in the district and that the model code of conduct is in place. Muzaffarnagar will go to polls on April 11.PTI CORR SRY