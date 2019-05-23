RLD faces tough fight from BJP in UP

Lucknow, Mar 23 (PTI) The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which had entered into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, is witnessing a tough fight on the three seats it is contesting in Uttar Pradesh. In Muzaffarnagar, RLD chief Ajit Singh is leading by a margin of 23,356 votes against Sanjeev Balyan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Singh's son, Jayant Chowdhury, is trailing from Baghpat by a margin of 9,558 votes behind BJP candidate Satya Pal Singh. In Mathura, the BJP's Hema Malini has taken a lead of 67,793 votes over RLD's Kunwar Narendra Singh. PTI ABN SMIHMB