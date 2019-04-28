RLD's Mathura candidate raises questions over safety of EVMs

Mathura (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) RLD candidate from Mathura in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls Narendra Singh raised questions over the safety and security of electronic voting machines (EVMs) on Saturday."Since the EVMs kept in the Mandi Samiti may be damaged by rats, we want an assurance about the safety of the machines," the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate told PTI.He added that though he had written to the district magistrate (DM) about it three days ago, no action had been taken."I also met election observer Sandeep Bhatnagar, who said the DM was empowered to initiate any security measure," Singh said.Polling for the Mathura Lok Sabha seat was held on April 18 and since then, the EVMs are kept under lock and key in the Mandi Samiti area.Mathura DM Sarvagya Ram Mishra said permission for installation of iron nets around the EVMs had been sought from the Election Commission (EC).He added that as per EC orders, CCTV cameras had been installed in the room where the EVMs were kept. PTI CORR RC