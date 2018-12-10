RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha resigns from Union council of ministers

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha Monday resigned from the Union council of ministers, a day ahead of the start of Parliament's Winter Session.Party sources said he has sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is quitting the BJP-led NDA alliance.The Rashtriya Lok Samta Party chief has been targeting the BJP and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a key ally of the ruling party, for weeks.He has been upset with the BJP after it asserted that the RLSP would not be given more than two seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, even as it went out of way to accommodate Kumar by agreeing that the saffron party and the JD(U) would fight equal number of seats.The RLSP may join hands with the opposition, which includes Lalu Prasad's RJD and the Congress.Bihar sends 40 MPs to Lok Sabha. PTI KR ASK MPBMPB