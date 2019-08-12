Rly to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniv as 'Community Day', asks officials to do 'shramdaan'

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The railways will mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary as "Community Day", according to an action plan of the Railway Board that also includes "shramdaan" by officials and a special exhibition titled "From Mohan Das to Mahatma".In a set of instructions issued to all railway zones, the board has listed a slew of activities that they have to undertake in run up to October 2."Railways to observe 2nd October, 2O19, as 'Community Day' wherein 'shramdaan' (voluntary labour) is to be done by railway men and stakeholders... Special exhibition at the National Rail Museum for a week on journey 'From Mohan Das to Mahatma'-- events connected to railways," the Railway Board said in a letter to its zones, a copy of which is with PTI.According to the letter, it has been decided that 150 small nurseries are to be set up on railway land adjacent to tracks, especially around metro areas.Murals and quotations related to Gandhi should be put up at all divisional headquarters' production units and workshops, and logos outside coaches are to be replaced with the ones approved by the Ministry of Culture, the board has informed its zones.The government in 2018 had set up an executive committee under the chairpersonship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "spread Mahatma Gandhi's legacy" among the people at the national and international level.The committee comprises senior cabinet ministers, the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, renowned Gandhians, social activists and noted public figures who would preside over the two-year-long celebrations to mark the occasion.Each Union ministry and its associated departments have been instructed to plan their celebrations well in advance to commemorate the day.The railways has also asked its zones to replace current tourism posters provided inside coaches with thematic ones based on Gandhi. "All government social media handles should disseminate Gandhi's message at a fixed time each day of the commemoration year starting from 2nd October 2019, The message/quote should be relevant to the day," the letter stated. PTI ASG ASG ANBANB